The UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Complex of Koguryo Tombs, includes the Tomb of King Dongmyeong (Jumong), the founder of Goguryeo. Since its inscription in 2004, the property has been managed, preserved, and interpreted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea under the UNESCO World Heritage Convention. Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name. While UNESCO recognizes the outstanding universal value of Goguryo's tomb architecture and mural paintings, one of the kingdom's most fundamental historical questions remains unresolved: When was Goguryeo actually founded? The historical interpretation presented at the site reflects the DPRK's official understanding of Goguryeo's history.

Jumong, whose name means "excellent archer," is celebrated in Korean tradition as the founder of Goguryeo. Although popularized internationally through the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, he is remembered historically as the ruler who established what the New Book of Tang described as a kingdom that endured for approximately nine hundred years.

For more than a century, students in South Korea and much of the international academic community have accepted the chronology presented in the Samguk Sagi, compiled in 1145 and led by Kim Busik, which dates Goguryeo’s founding to 37 BCE.

Whether one accepts or rejects this chronology, it represents the official historical interpretation presented by the DPRK at one of Korea's most significant UNESCO World Heritage sites. Understanding that interpretation is therefore important not only for historians but also for anyone seeking to understand how one of Korea's most significant UNESCO World Heritage sites presents Goguryeo's history to the world.

Yet this accepted chronology appears difficult to reconcile with one of Goguryeo’s own primary historical records: the Gwanggaeto Stele monument.

Erected in 414 CE during the reign of King Jangsu, the Gwanggaeto Stele identifies King Gwanggaeto as the seventeenth-generation descendant of King Dongmyeong. Because it was carved in stone by Goguryeo itself rather than copied through centuries of manuscript transmission, historians generally regard it as one of the most reliable categories of primary historical evidence.

This raises a simple but profound question: If King Gwanggaeto was the seventeenth-generation descendant of Jumong, how does that genealogy fit a kingdom supposedly founded only in 37 BCE?

During my recent reporting trip to North Korea, historians presented a different chronology: Jumong was born in 298 BCE, founded Goguryeo in 277 BCE at age 21, and the kingdom endured until 668 CE — a total of 945 years. Accordingly, North Korean historians describe Goguryeo as "The Millennial Kingdom of the East."

Their argument rests primarily on the Gwanggaeto Stele. North Korean historians contend that manuscripts may accumulate errors through centuries of copying, whereas inscriptions carved into stone by contemporaries are far less susceptible to alteration. They further argue that the Samguk Sagi omitted five early generations of Koguryo rulers, shifting the kingdom’s founding from the third century BCE to 37 BCE.

This interpretation predates North Korea. Decades earlier, Korean nationalist historian Sin Chaeho (1880-1936) reached a similar conclusion after comparing the Samguk Sagi, the Gwanggaeto Stele, the New Book of Tang and the Book of Wei. Although most historians continue to accept the conventional chronology, Sin's work remains significant for highlighting inconsistencies among these primary sources. He died in prison in 1936 after years of imprisonment under Japanese colonial rule had devastated his health through torture, malnutrition and frostbite.

The debate extends far beyond the founding date of a single kingdom. Goguryeo, Baekje, and Silla constitute the principal kingdoms of Korea's ancient civilization, while the Gaya Confederacy also played a significant role in the political landscape of the peninsula. If Goguryeo originated in the third century BCE, as Sin Chae-ho and North Korean historians argue, it would have predated the Qin dynasty (221-206 BCE), survived its brief existence, and continued for centuries after its collapse. Such a chronology would substantially reshape our understanding of the political development of early East Asia.

It would also invite a broader reconsideration of Korea’s ancient past. The conventional “Three Kingdoms” narrative overlooks the fact that the Gaya Confederacy coexisted with Goguryeo, Baekje, and Silla until 562 CE. Ancient Korea may therefore be understood more accurately as a landscape of four major polities rather than simply the Three Kingdoms.

Whether one ultimately accepts or rejects the earlier chronology is less important than acknowledging the historical question itself. When a fifth-century inscription appears to conflict with a twelfth-century historical compilation, the discrepancy deserves careful examination through archaeology, epigraphy, chronology, and textual criticism rather than unquestioned reliance on a single source.

History is strongest when documentary evidence, archaeology and logical reasoning reinforce one another. During the Japanese colonial period, interpretations of Korea's ancient past became intertwined with colonial historiography. Today, historians bear a continuing responsibility to evaluate primary evidence independently and transparently. A history grounded in coherent evidence does more than resolve chronological disputes — it preserves a more accurate understanding of one of East Asia's oldest and most enduring civilizations for future generations.

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By Hyungwon Kang

Hyungwon Kang is a Korean American photojournalist, columnist, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. He reported on North Korea in 1995, 1997 and 2026. Kang is the author of "Visual History of Korea" and "Seonbi Country Korea, Seeking Sagehood," and his ongoing Visual History of Korea project documents Korean history and culture across all of Korea for global audiences.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own. — Ed.