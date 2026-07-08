Taemin of SHINee is slated to participate in Sound in Colors in Poland, which will be held in Chorzow on Aug. 15-16, according to the event organizer on Tuesday.

He will go live on the second day of the outdoor K-pop festival.

Touting him as “an artist setting the standard for live performance and continually pushing the boundaries of solo K-pop,” the festival host added that “His performances combine precise choreography, theatrical narrative and a distinctive sound at the crossroads of pop, R&B and electronic music.”

The idol took to the stage at British Summer Time Hyde Park last month, and at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, where he unveiled six new songs.