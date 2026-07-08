North Korean President Kim Il-sung died of heart failure at age 82, only weeks before he was scheduled to hold what would have been the first-ever inter-Korean summit with South Korea’s President Kim Young-sam. His sudden death halted a historic opportunity for dialogue at a critical moment on the Korean Peninsula. In 2000, his son Kim Jong-il met South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in a landmark summit that sparked a wave of reconciliation efforts, including family reunions, economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, raising hopes for lasting peace between the two Koreas and improved mutual understanding.