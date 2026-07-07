English-language kindergartens and other private education providers for preschoolers will be barred from using tests or evaluations for admissions or class placement starting Oct. 1, the Education Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry announced a proposed enforcement decree for the revised Act on the Establishment and Operation of Private Teaching Institutes and Extracurricular Lessons, specifying what will be banned under the new rules.

The ban covers written, oral, interview and practical tests, as well as performance-based evaluations such as problem-solving tasks, assignments and presentations.

Private education providers will also be prohibited from requiring or using test scores, certificates or completion records issued by outside institutions or other academies for admissions or class placement.

Violators will face fines of 1 million won ($655) for the first offense, 2 million won for the second offense and 3 million won for the third or subsequent offenses.

The measure targets entrance-style assessments for young children at private academies, often referred to in Korea as the “exam for 4-year-olds,” amid concerns that early childhood education has become increasingly competitive and test-driven.

The decree also introduces a reward system for those who report violations.

Limited diagnostic activities will still be allowed after a child has enrolled or begun lessons, if they are intended to support education and conducted through observation, conversation or counseling. In such cases, providers must explain the purpose and content to parents in advance and obtain written or electronic consent.

The results of such diagnostic activities may not be presented as scores, grades, rankings or pass-fail outcomes.

The ministry plans to finalize and issue the decree before the revised law takes effect on Oct. 1.