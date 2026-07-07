Padraig Harrington drew attention by recreating an iconic trophy presentation photo of golf legend Bobby Jones taken 100 years ago after winning the US Senior Open.

Harrington captured the title Sunday at Scioto Country Club, earning his third US Senior Open victory, tying the tournament record for the most career titles. He also became just the fourth player to successfully defend the championship.

According to a report by Golfweek on Monday, Harrington and the United States Golf Association recreated Jones' famous trophy presentation photo from the 1926 US Open during the awards ceremony.

In the recreated image, tournament officials surround Harrington as he smiles while receiving the trophy, with one official resting a hand on his shoulder—matching the composition of the century-old photograph.

The tribute marked the 100th anniversary of Jones' US Open victory at Scioto Country Club, which also hosted the 1926 championship. Jones went on to win The Open Championship later that year, becoming the first golfer to win both the US Open and The Open in the same season.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)