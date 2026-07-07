Incheon International Airport Corp. said Tuesday that Incheon Airport has surpassed 1 billion cumulative passengers just over 25 years after opening, reaching the milestone faster than any other major international airport.

The airport, which opened in March 2001, reached 100 million cumulative passengers in 2005 and 500 million in 2016 before surpassing the 1 billion mark this month, a trajectory that mirrors the country's rise as a major aviation hub.

Other major airports took years longer to reach the billion-passenger mark. Munich Airport took nearly 34 years to hit the same mark, followed by Singapore Changi Airport at about 35 years, Narita International Airport at 39 years and Dubai International Airport at more than 58 years, the operator said.

"Incheon Airport has grown into a global gateway thanks to the support of the government, the public and our airport workers," said Kim Bum-ho, acting president of IIAC. "We will keep investing in facilities and service innovation to improve convenience for travelers and support the country's aviation industry."

The milestone cements Incheon's status among the world's leading aviation hubs.

The airport serves 183 cities in 53 countries through 101 airlines, while handling about 99 percent of Korea's semiconductor exports by value. It now ranks third globally in international passenger traffic, according to Airports Council International, having handled 74.1 million international passengers in 2025.

To maintain its edge in global aviation, Incheon Airport has expanded in phases since its 2001 opening, with the fourth phase, completed in 2024, bringing annual capacity to 106 million passengers, the world's third-largest by international capacity, behind Hong Kong and Dubai.

The corporation said it plans to deepen links between Incheon Airport and key regions across the country, backing the government's goal of attracting 30 million foreign visitors, up from about 18.94 million in 2025.