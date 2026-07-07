Twin giant pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao celebrated their third birthday on Tuesday at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, in what is expected to be their last birthday in Korea.

Everland held a birthday party at the pandas' second house, where zookeepers Kang Cheol-won and Song Young-gwan joined some 30 invited fans to celebrate. The zookeepers prepared a large birthday cake made of bamboo, while Song presented a handmade wooden bench for the sisters to sit on together.

Born July 7, 2023, to mother Ai Bao and father Le Bao, the twins were the first twin pandas born in Korea. Under an international agreement, all giant pandas born overseas must be relocated to China before turning 4, when they reach breeding age. Their older sister Fu Bao moved to the Shenshuping base of the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province, China, in April 2024.

"We plan to closely monitor Rui Bao and Hui Bao's health and consult with the Chinese side to ensure a safe relocation at the most appropriate time," an Everland official said.