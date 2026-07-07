LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit jumped 146.9 percent from a year earlier to a record high, driven by robust sales in its home appliance business.

Operating profit is expected to total 1.57 trillion won ($1.02 billion) in the April-June period, compared with 639.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue rose 14.9 percent on-year to 23.82 trillion won, also a record. Net profit was not immediately available.

For the first half of the year, revenue climbed to a record 47.56 trillion won, while operating profit reached an all-time high of 3.25 trillion won.

First-half operating profit also exceeded the company's full-year operating profit of 2.48 trillion won recorded last year.

The strong performance was driven by solid sales of premium home appliances and televisions.

Air conditioner sales also increased in overseas markets during the peak seasonal demand period, while continued growth in the company's vehicle components business helped offset uncertainties stemming from the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. (Yonhap)