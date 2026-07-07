Wanna One will take the stage at an all-star K-pop concert in Los Angeles next month, according to event organizer CJ ENM on Tuesday.

The reunited project group will perform at KCON LA on Aug. 14, the first day of the three-day event. It will be their first performance since their farewell concert in January 2019.

The concert lineup also includes NCT127, Tomorrow X Together and Zerobaseone.

Members of Wanna One reassembled for the reality show “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” which aired in April, suggesting a new beginning.

The LA gig will feature only nine members of the team, as Kang Daniel is enlisted and Lai Kuanlin is busy pursuing a career in China as a film director.