A replica of a ship used for diplomatic missions during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will set sail along the country's southern coast to celebrate South Korea hosting its first UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, organizers said Tuesday.

The National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage said the vessel will depart Wednesday from the southwestern port city of Mokpo and sail east to tour the port cities of Goheung, Yeosu and Tongyeong before reaching Busan by the end of the month.

It will stop at each port for various events to promote public awareness of the country's UNESCO-listed sites, according to the institute.

Busan is the host city for the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, which runs July 19-29.

The vessel is a reconstruction of the ships used by the "Joseon Tongsinsa" official diplomatic missions sent by the Joseon Dynasty to Japan between 1607 and 1811. They played a crucial role in fostering peace and cultural exchange between the two nations, making 12 journeys following the Japanese invasions of Korea, known as the Imjin War.

After three years of construction, the replica ship made its maiden voyage in 2018 and has since completed three trips to Japanese port cities, including Osaka.

In Busan, the ship is scheduled to meet delegates and visitors to the international meeting on July 25-26.

The vessel will open to the public during an event for World Heritage Committee representatives and local residents, according to the institute. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the ship, learn about traditional Korean shipbuilding and the Joseon Tongsinsa missions, and sail to nearby landmarks like Dongbaek Island and the Oryuk Islets. (Yonhap)