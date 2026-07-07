Kiss of Life uploaded a teaser video on Monday hinting at a new album, via agency S2 Entertainment.

The video shows water evaporating under the blazing sun before the phrase “Don’t let them see you sweat” appears. Then someone takes a step forward into a small puddle.

Fans of the group speculate that the quartet will release new music in August, following a report by a local media outlet late last month.

If so, it would arrive about four months after its second single “Who is She” in April. The track earned the group two trophies from television music chart shows.

On Saturday, Kiss of Life dropped a digital single in Japan, “Break It.” The single is used as the ending theme song for the Japanese anime series “Digimon Beatbreak.” The four members first shared the single drop date at a fan meetup in Tokyo last month.