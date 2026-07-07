President Lee Jae Myung expressed disappointment Tuesday that Canada chose a German company over a South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder for a multibillion-dollar submarine procurement project but noted it proved South Korea's potential.

Lee posted his reaction on Facebook shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems was chosen for the procurement program valued at up to 60 trillion won ($39.1 billion), beating the South Korean consortium led by Hanwha Ocean Co. and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

"Our submarines have proven their excellent performance and technology through square competition with the world's submarine powers," he wrote. "Although we did not get the result we wanted from the Canadian submarine project, I believe we once again showed our potential clearly to the international community."

Lee pledged the government's full support until the day the country's submarines "defend peace and safety in the world's seas," including through research and development, export assistance and stronger cooperation with the international community.

"What is important is that we do not stop and keep going," he wrote. "I am confident today's experience will become a valuable foundation for further advancing our technology and increasing our competitiveness." (Yonhap)