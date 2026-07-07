Samsung Electronics said Tuesday its second-quarter operating profit surged to a record 89.4 trillion won ($61 billion), beating market expectations as booming demand for AI-related memory chips continued to power its earnings.

The preliminary figure jumped 1,810.3 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 129.3 percent on-year to 171 trillion won.

The operating profit also came in 6.2 percent above the market consensus of 84.16 trillion won compiled by Yonhap Infomax.

The latest results mark another record quarter for the world’s largest memory chipmaker, underscoring how the AI boom has sharply lifted prices and demand for high-bandwidth memory and other advanced chips.

Samsung will release its full earnings report later this month.