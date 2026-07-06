International visitors to Korea are moving beyond wearing hanbok for photos and are now making their own traditional accessories to take home.

Hands-on workshops where tourists craft "norigae," ornamental pendants hung from hanbok, and "daenggi," traditional ribbons used to tie braided hair, are gaining popularity as travelers seek participatory cultural experiences over sightseeing.

According to Creatrip, an inbound travel platform, reservations for traditional accessory-making experiences rose about 23 percent from January to May compared to the same period last year. Bookings for workshops in Hongdae more than doubled over the same period.

By nationality, Japanese travelers accounted for the largest share of bookings at 30 percent, followed by Americans at 17 percent. European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Poland and Spain, accounted for a combined 17 percent.

The trend coincides with the global popularity of K-content that reinterprets traditional Korean elements in modern settings, such as the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters." Traditional accessories are increasingly seen not just as souvenirs but as items reflecting personal taste and style.

"Foreign tourists these days do not stop at appreciating Korean traditional culture. They prefer trips where they make and wear items that suit their own taste," said Creatrip CEO Yim Hye-min.

For those looking to try, several workshops in Seoul offer norigae-making programs.

Leesle, a hanbok brand that debuted at Milan Fashion Week, runs a norigae-making program at its Hongdae branch, where visitors select their own colors, knots and decorative materials. Prices vary by materials, with most participants spending around 20,000 won ($15). Sessions run about 30 minutes, and reservations are available. The brand also operates branches in Insadong, Seoul and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Sulsul offers a traditional knot-tying program in which participants craft norigae that can double as accessories for clothing and bags. The experience costs 56,000 won per person and takes 30 minutes to an hour.

Seoul Piece in Myeongdong runs a one-day mother-of-pearl craft class for 42,000 won, where participants choose to make a norigae, "binyeo" (traditional hairpin) or keyring.

"At first, I wasn't sure if I'd do well, but once I started, I quickly got immersed in the process. Choosing and placing each piece to create my own design was relaxing and satisfying, and the natural shimmer of the material made the final piece feel even more special," said one participant of the Seoul Piece class.