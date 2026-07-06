Day6’s Young K is set to return as a solo artist with his second LP “Youngest” on July 27, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.

The release will mark Young K’s first solo album since releasing "Letters with notes” in September 2023.

Alongside the announcement, the agency unveiled a prologue teaser image through Day6’s official social media channels. The image featured fragmented reflections of Young K’s face across broken glass, with a key engraved with the initials “YK,” sparking curiosity about the upcoming release's concept.

Since debuting with Day6 in 2015, Young K has established himself as one of the band’s primary songwriters, contributing lyrics and compositions to many of its signature songs, including “Congratulations,” “You Were Beautiful” and “Time of Our Life.”

The upcoming album is expected to further showcase his musical identity as a solo singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, Day6 recently wrapped up its 10th anniversary tour, “The Decade,” spanning 16 cities and 27 shows, with three sold-out finale shows at Seoul’s Kspo Dome from Friday to Sunday.