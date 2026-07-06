New rules could reshape IPO plans for HD Hyundai Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Kakao Mobility, with foreign listings no longer exempt

The Financial Services Commission and the Korea Exchange on Monday unveiled draft guidelines that would make it harder for listed parent companies to pursue dual listings by separately listing subsidiaries.

The move is aimed at strengthening minority shareholder protections and tackling the so-called Korea discount: Reforms would lengthen the IPO process and require parent companies to demonstrate that a subsidiary listing enhances, rather than undermines, shareholder value.

The FSC said it redesigned board obligations and listing review standards to address longstanding criticism that parent companies often suffer valuation discounts after listing key subsidiaries.

According to the FSC, listed subsidiaries accounted for 11.2 percent of Korea's total market capitalization at the end of 2025, compared with 0.05 percent in the United States, 4.0 percent in Japan, 2.4 percent in China and 2.7 percent in Taiwan.

At the center of the reforms are five obligations tied to directors' fiduciary duty to shareholders.

Before pursuing a subsidiary IPO, parent company boards must assess its impact on shareholders, establish investor protection measures, communicate with shareholders or seek shareholder approval, formally vote on the listing proposal, and disclose the process to the market. An independent special committee of at least three members must also review the proposal in advance.

Listing reviews will become more stringent as well, with regulators examining whether subsidiaries operate independently from their parent companies and whether adequate protections are in place for minority shareholders.

Spin-off subsidiaries will face the toughest requirements. Because such listings are viewed as posing the greatest risk of diluting parent company value, shareholder approval under the so-called 3 percent rule will effectively become mandatory.

Other subsidiaries that do not obtain shareholder approval will face stricter case-by-case reviews based on factors including funding needs, whether they operate in strategic industries and the subsidiary's size relative to the parent company.

Companies that fail to meet the new board obligations could face fines of up to 1 billion won ($652,200) and a one-day trading suspension.

Small subsidiaries accounting for less than 10 percent of a parent's sales, operating profit and assets will be exempt from shareholder approval requirements unless their expected market value is deemed material.

Overseas listings not exempt

Regulators also clarified that overseas listings will not provide a workaround.

Listed parent companies will be required to follow the same governance procedures even if a subsidiary seeks to list on a foreign exchange such as Nasdaq.

The policy could affect companies considering overseas IPOs, including Hyundai Motor Group's robotics unit Boston Dynamics and Kakao Mobility, which has explored an ADR issuance or a Nasdaq listing.

While overseas IPOs are not subject to Korea Exchange listing reviews, the Financial Supervisory Service will examine whether parent companies complied with the new requirements during securities registration reviews.

The rules apply when a listed parent company seeks to list a non-listed subsidiary it effectively controls, including affiliates in which it owns at least a 20 percent stake and second-tier subsidiaries in which those affiliates hold more than a 50 percent ownership stake.

HD Hyundai Robotics among first tests

HD Hyundai Robotics is emerging as one of the first major tests of the new framework.

The robotics company, a spin-off unit of HD Hyundai, has been preparing an IPO that could value it at up to 8 trillion won. Mandatory shareholder approval and additional investor protection requirements are expected to complicate the process.

The company also raised 180 billion won in pre-IPO funding last year from investors including Korea Development Bank, meaning any delay could increase financing costs and postpone investor exits.

Companies rethink listing strategies

The tighter rules are already beginning to reshape corporate restructuring plans.

CJ Olive Young, long considered one of Korea's largest IPO candidates, is increasingly viewed as more likely to merge with parent CJ Group than pursue a separate listing. Analysts say such a move would allow its growth to be reflected directly in CJ's valuation while avoiding controversy over a dual listing.

Hanwha Energy, the unlisted company at the apex of Hanwha Group's ownership structure, is widely viewed as falling outside the scope of the new rules because the framework targets listed parent companies pursuing subsidiary listings.

Industry officials expect the reforms to reshape not only IPO strategies but also broader approaches to corporate governance and restructuring.

The focus is likely to shift from whether subsidiaries should be listed to whether companies can demonstrate that such listings benefit all shareholders rather than dilute parent company value.