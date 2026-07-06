Hanjin Logistics said Monday that President Emily Cho delivered a keynote speech and participated in a panel discussion at the 2026 ICSB World Congress, one of the world's leading international conferences on small business and entrepreneurship.

Cho spoke during the "Global Voices: Entrepreneurship Without Borders" session at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, alongside global scholars and women business leaders.

“Women entrepreneurs around the world seek not preferential treatment but a fair market where they can compete based on their capabilities,” Cho said.

She called for greater access to meaningful contract opportunities, transparent evaluation standards and practical financial support tailored to businesses at different stages of growth.

Cho also stressed that women entrepreneurs should be recognized as drivers of innovation rather than recipients of protection, noting that they create jobs, strengthen supply chains and help address social challenges while contributing to economic growth.

The company said Cho's remarks reflect its broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. The company operates logistics services including One Click, which supports e-commerce startups throughout the logistics process, One Star, a logistics platform for influencers, and Digital Easy Order, a digital distribution platform that connects regional producers with consumers.

"True support for women entrepreneurs is not about creating protective barriers but about creating a fair playing field," Cho said. "That is the fastest way to support small businesses and startups while advancing people-centered entrepreneurship."

Following her keynote speech, Cho also joined the "Women CEOs Global Lens" panel discussion at George Washington University, moderated by Camille Burns, chief executive of the Women Presidents Organization.