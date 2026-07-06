Hanwha Qcells said Monday it has signed a contract with Zelestra Energy to supply about 320,000 solar modules and provide engineering, procurement and construction services for a 200-megawatt solar power plant in Gibson County, Indiana.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the project will supply renewable electricity to Meta under a power purchase agreement.

The solar farm will be built on a former coal mining site. Named "Reclamation," the project aims to transform previously developed industrial land into a clean energy hub. Upon completion, it is expected to contribute to biodiversity restoration and improvements to the local ecosystem through soil stabilization and reforestation efforts.

Hanwha Qcells said demand for renewable energy is rising rapidly as global technology companies seek to secure clean electricity to power expanding data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to BloombergNEF, four major Big Tech companies, including Meta, accounted for about 49 percent of global corporate renewable energy purchases in 2025.

The company said it plans to expand cooperation with renewable energy buyers, including hyperscalers, which are emerging as a key growth segment in the energy market.

Hanwha Qcells has been strengthening its presence in the US following the completion of Solar Hub, North America's largest integrated solar manufacturing complex, in Georgia in June. Leveraging its local manufacturing capabilities, the company provides integrated solutions spanning equipment supply, financing and EPC services across the North American market.

"Backed by our manufacturing capabilities in the United States and proven EPC expertise, we will support global Big Tech companies in achieving their clean energy goals by providing stable and cost-effective power," said Chris Hodrick, head of Hanwha Qcells' EPC business division.