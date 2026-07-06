Innocean said Monday it has appointed Lee Il-seop, former director of Apple Korea, as the new CEO of its digital marketing subsidiary D.Plan360.

Lee brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising across major domestic and global companies, with expertise spanning brand strategy, performance marketing and advertising technology.

At Apple Korea, Lee led the company's Search Ads business, overseeing the launch and growth of its advertising business in the Korean market. He also served as chief marketing officer at GM Korea, where he led large brand campaigns and the company's digital transformation initiatives.

Lee has also held leadership roles at WiderPlanet, EMNET and Yahoo Overture, gaining extensive experience in advertising platforms, performance marketing and sales organization management.

Innocean said Lee's extensive industry experience and data-driven marketing expertise are expected to strengthen D.Plan360's competitiveness while accelerating the discovery of new growth opportunities centered on media, data and artificial intelligence.

"Lee is the right person to strengthen D.Plan360's business competitiveness based on his experience at global companies and in the digital advertising industry," an Innocean official said.

"Building on D.Plan360's strengths in media and data, I will work to create greater value for clients while delivering business growth," Lee said. "I also plan to expand business synergies through Innocean's global network and focus on identifying new AI-driven growth opportunities."