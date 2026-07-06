Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol (center) poses with Bank of Korea Assistant Gov. Kwon Min-soo (second from left), Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (second from right), Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-sung (far right) and Finance Ministry Senior Deputy Director Moon Ji-sung at Hana Infinity Seoul on Monday as they mark the launch of South Korea's near-24-hour dollar-won trading system. The new framework extends trading hours from the previous 9 a.m.-to-2 a.m. session to a near-24-hour structure, part of Seoul's efforts to improve foreign access to the won market and bring more trading onshore. (Hana Bank)