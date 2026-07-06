A new free lookout spot has opened at Seoul City Hall, offering unobstructed views of some of the capital's best-known landmarks, including Deoksugung, Jeong-dong and Gwanghwamun Square.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday that the Sky Observatory, spanning the eighth and ninth floors on the west side of the main City Hall building, opened Monday.

The observatory offers south-facing views of the Deoksugung and the adjacent Jeong-dong neighborhood, while the north side overlooks Gwanghwamun Square. Sofas and a wooden deck have been installed to encourage visitors to sit back and enjoy the scenery.

Admission is free, and no reservation is required. The observatory is open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can reach it by taking the elevator from the first floor to the Sky Plaza cafe on the ninth floor.

The space was previously used as a waiting and rest area for employees, connected to a multipurpose room. The city decided to open it to the public after recognizing the value of its views of the heart of Seoul, and renovations began in September.

"The aim was to create a place that people could easily stop by and enjoy," a city official said, framing it as part of an ongoing effort to make City Hall more accessible.