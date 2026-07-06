K-pop girl group Ive members rode a themed shuttle bus at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on July 1, the opening day of a special collaboration between the group and the theme park.

Running since July 1, "ForEVER Ive" brings Ive-themed experiences across the park, including attractions, shuttle buses, mobile missions and a pop-up goods shop. At the Hurricane and Royal Jubilee Carousel rides, visitors can hear ride announcements recorded by Ive members along with hit songs such as "Bang Bang" and "Blackhole," while photo zones featuring the group's official character Minive have been set up in front of each attraction.

Visitors who reserve a special pass through the Everland mobile app can receive a photo pass featuring a member of their choice and take part in mobile missions to win limited-edition photo cards. Collaboration merchandise, including keyrings and headbands, is available exclusively at the ForEVER Ive Shop.