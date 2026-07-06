Seoul shares opened higher Monday on gains made by technology companies ahead of the release of major companies' second-quarter earnings results.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 198.39 points, or 2.45 percent, to 8,286.73 as of 9:20 a.m.

While weighing whether the artificial intelligence-driven rally can be sustained, investors are now eyeing corporate earnings results for signs that massive spending on AI infrastructure is resulting in profits.

In Seoul, tech stocks were lead gainers.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 2.75 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 0.45 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.7 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace gained 1.7 percent, and Mirae Asset Securities jumped 6.43 percent.

Among decliners, leading battery firm LG Energy Solution fell 1.52 percent, and low-cost carrier Air Busan declined 0.19 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,533.90 won against the US dollar, down 8.3 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)