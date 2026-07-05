Rep. Lee Un-ju of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea has been hospitalized after sexually explicit deepfake images and abusive posts targeting her spread online, prompting lawmakers to call for a thorough investigation and legal action against those involved.

Rep. Lee is receiving hospital treatment for severe psychological distress and stress-related symptoms, according to the lawmaker's office on Sunday. Doctors have advised her to rest, making it difficult for her to communicate with others or receive visitors.

The controversy began after pornographic deepfake images depicting Rep. Lee and online posts referencing sexual violence spread across online communities. The politician has filed criminal complaints against both those who made the images and those who redistributed them.

The lawmaker's legal representative said the posts are a form of "malicious digital sexual violence" that exploits her gender as a female politician to damage her dignity and reputation.

Several DP lawmakers condemned the online attacks, arguing that they went beyond political criticism and amounted to violence and a serious crime. They called for a thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.