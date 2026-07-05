Lee Jung-hoo continued his success at Denver's Coors Field, driving in a run, scoring once and collecting a hit as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Saturday.

The win improved the Giants to 37-51 and evened the series after Friday's loss.

Batting fifth in center field, Lee finished 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. His average dipped from .319 to .317 (96-for-303), but he extended his hitting streak to two games. After going 11-for-15 at Coors Field last season, Lee has now hit safely in both games of this series.

San Francisco broke through in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Lee hit into a fielder's choice that scored Luis Arraez for the game's first run. Willy Adames followed with a two-run double and Bryce Eldridge added an RBI double to give the Giants a 4-0 lead.

Colorado answered with Cole Carrigg's three-run homer in the bottom of the first, but the Giants added another run in the second and stretched the lead to 6-3 on Eldridge's solo homer in the third.

Lee added a sixth-inning double into the left-center gap, though the Giants failed to capitalize.

Left-hander Robbie Ray earned a quality start, allowing three runs over six innings, while the bullpen threw three scoreless frames to secure the victory.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)