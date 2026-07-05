Hana Financial Group said Sunday it launched the 20th class of its SMART student ambassador program, with 50 university students beginning two months of activities following an inauguration ceremony held Thursday at the group's headquarters in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

Launched in 2012 as the financial industry's first university student ambassador program, SMART has become one of Hana Financial's flagship youth engagement initiatives.

Under the theme "Ha.Ha.Ha.," the students will act as a bridge between the group and younger generations by promoting Hana Financial's values and participating in brand, social contribution and community projects.

Activities include online and offline campaigns under the "Happy Hana" initiative, volunteer programs for vulnerable communities through "Harmony Hana," and field-based projects centered on the group's Cheongna headquarters under "H.Q Hana."

This year's program places greater emphasis on hands-on experience tied to Hana Financial's core businesses. Participants will visit Hana Dream Town in Incheon's Cheongna, develop marketing ideas with locals and small-business owners, and propose new business and financial service ideas through an Idea League program.

The students will also take part in ESG activities, including volunteer work and financial education programs for underserved communities in Korea. Overseas activities include educational and cultural volunteer programs and support for the Hana Happy Class initiative in Indonesia.

Chairman Ham Young-joo encouraged participants to bring fresh perspectives to the group's mission and strengthen connections with younger generations.

"The essence of finance lies in warmth," said Ham. "I hope you will reinterpret our mission with your creativity and ideas while connecting the group with young people."