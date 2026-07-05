Hotel prices near the venue for Big Bang's upcoming 20th anniversary concert have risen to up to three times their usual levels, local reports said Sunday.

Accommodation rates near Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province have risen sharply since tickets went on sale on June 25 for the group's three-day concert on Aug. 21-23.

Hotels and motels near Daehwa Station — the closest subway stop to the venue on Line No. 3 — are charging more than double their usual prices for the concert weekend on online booking platforms.

A motel that typically charges customers 80,000 won to 100,000 won ($52-$65) a night listed rooms for the three dates on hotel booking application Yeogi-Eoddae for as much as 350,000 won a night.

Despite the spike in prices, many rooms have already been filled, as fans in and out of the country are scrambling to secure accommodation ahead of the August shows.

The demand has spread well beyond the immediate concert area. Hotels near Bulgwang Station in northwestern Seoul, roughly 30 minutes from Daehwa Station, have also seen rooms sell out, with many fully booked.

Some accommodations have reportedly raised their prices further or asked guests to cancel existing reservations, drawing comparisons to similar complaints that surfaced during BTS's concert in Busan last month.

In Busan, some hotels were accused of canceling confirmed reservations before relisting the same rooms at higher prices. Police later launched an investigation into the allegations.