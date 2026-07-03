The French-Korean bilingual publication “Victor Collin de Plancy: Entre France et Coree” was released to shed light on the life of French diplomat Victor Collin de Plancy, one of the earliest Western figures to document and promote Korean culture.

The book traces Collin de Plancy's years in Korea following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1886. Its release marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea.

French art historian Stephanie Brouillet draws on rarely used archival materials, diplomatic correspondence and historical testimonies to reconstruct the diplomat's encounters with Korea at a time when the country was not well known in the West.

Brouillet, a heritage curator specializing in East Asian art, has worked for more than 15 years at major French cultural institutions including Cite de la Ceramique and Mobilier National. Since 2022, she has served as museum adviser at the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs for the Pays de la Loire.

"One of the book's key features is its 'focus' sections, offering concise essays on individual artifacts and historical episodes that help readers better understand the cultural and political context of Korea at the turn of the 20th century," the French Embassy in Seoul said in a press release.

The 224-page book follows Collin de Plancy’s work as a diplomat, collector and intermediary between the two countries, highlighting his role in introducing Korean art and culture to France through objects including ceramics, furniture and paintings.

It also looks at the diplomat's contribution to presenting Korea at the 1900 Paris Exposition Universelle and his efforts to preserve Korean cultural heritage as the peninsula faced mounting political turmoil in the early 20th century.

The book was published by Atelier des Cahiers, a French publishing house based in Paris that specializes in East Asian studies, with a strong focus on South Korea and the broader Korean culture.