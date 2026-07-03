Seoul's public libraries are transforming into summer retreats this July and August, offering air-conditioned refuge from the heat alongside books and cultural programming.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday that 223 public and small neighborhood libraries, including Seoul Metropolitan Library, are participating in a two-month campaign called "Libraries Are Cool: Off & Library," featuring 1,665 programs of lectures, performances, exhibitions, hands-on activities and film screenings.

Many libraries have designed their own offerings. Nonhyeon Munhwamaru Library in Gangnam-gu is running an indoor reading campground, while Dobong Children's Library in Dobong-gu hosts an outdoor book camp. Yongdap Library in Seongdong-gu welcomes children with a resort-themed photo zone.

Some venues come alive at night. Nonhyeon Munhwamaru stays open until 11 p.m. for adults to read phone-free, and Eunpyeong District Library screens films on Friday evenings. Gwanak Central Library pairs stargazing with astronomy lectures on Thursday nights.

The city framed the effort as part of a plan to turn libraries into cooling centers during extended heat waves, providing air-conditioning subsidies to public libraries across all 25 districts.