School drama amasses 46.6 million views since its June debut

"Teach You a Lesson" has become Netflix's fifth most-watched Korean series of all time, overtaking the 2022 hit revenge drama "The Glory."

According to Tudum, Netflix's companion site, the series amassed 46.6 million views between its June 5 premiere and June 28, the latest reporting period available. Under Netflix's methodology, a title's view count is calculated by dividing total hours viewed by its running time.

As of Friday, "Squid Game" Season 1 remains Netflix's most-watched Korean series with 265 million views, according to Tudum. It is followed by "Squid Game" Season 2 with 192 million views and "Squid Game" Season 3 with 145 million views.

The 2022 zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" ranks fourth with 55 million views, while "Teach You a Lesson" now sits in fifth with 46.6 million. "The Glory" rounds out the top six with 39 million views.

The breakout Netflix original, which follows the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau as it investigates a wide range of incidents within Korea's school system, has topped Tudum's global top 10 chart for non-English TV for four consecutive weeks since its debut.