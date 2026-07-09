진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Outgoing coach, players return home to boos after World Cup exit

기사 요약: 32강 진출에 실패한 월드컵 국가대표팀 홍명보 감독과 일부 선수들이 30일 새벽 인천국제공항을 통해 귀국했다. 탈락의 책임을 지고 사퇴한 홍 감독은 축구 팬들의 야유 속에 공항을 빠져나갔다.

[1] Former head coach Hong Myung-bo and a few of his players for the South Korean men's national football team were met with boos from angry people as they returned home Tuesday from a short stay at the FIFA World Cup.

be met with boos: 야유를 받다

[2] Hong and nine of his 26 players landed at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, in the wee hours of Tuesday, a little over 24 hours after Hong announced his resignation from the post to take responsibility for South Korea's exit from the World Cup after the group stage.

land: 착륙하다

post: 직책

exit: 탈락

[3] South Korea finished third in Group A with three points from a win and two losses. The Taegeuk Warriors began the competition by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1, but suffered successive 1-0 defeats against Mexico and then lower-ranked South Africa.

finish third: 3위로 마치다

defeat: 꺾다, 이기다

[4] With the eight best third-place teams out of 12 also getting a chance to play in the knockout round, along with the top two nations from each of the 12 groups, South Korea ended up 10th among the dozen teams that finished third in their groups.

knockout round: 승자 진출식의 (우승자만 다음 단계로 올라가는) 라운드

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10792235