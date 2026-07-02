SK Bioscience said Thursday it will lead a Gates Foundation-funded project to develop an AI-powered platform designed to support clinical development decisions in vaccine research.

The project, called Research Optimization & Trial Outcome Recommender, or ROTOR, will bring together a global consortium that includes a technical collaboration with global health nonprofit PATH and technology consulting firm Slalom.

ROTOR is designed to analyze clinical, immunogenicity and scientific datasets generated during vaccine development, helping researchers make evidence-based decisions and optimize clinical trial strategies.

The platform will be developed and validated using rotavirus vaccine development experience and datasets from SK Bioscience and PATH.

SK Bioscience said the initiative aims to strengthen R&D capabilities among vaccine developers in low- and middle-income countries and expand global access to vaccines.

The company has worked with global public health organizations including the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, helping support vaccine access and global health infrastructure.

Most recently, SK Bioscience signed a licensing agreement with the CDC to develop an injectable rotavirus vaccine. Earlier this year, it also signed an agreement with the Gates Medical Research Institute to develop a novel respiratory syncytial virus antibody therapy.

“This project represents a new approach to reducing uncertainty in vaccine development through AI and enabling more scientific and efficient decision-making,” said Ahn Jae-yong, chief executive officer of SK Bioscience.

“Through this consortium, we aim to drive innovation in vaccine R&D while contributing to improved vaccine access worldwide,” Ahn said.