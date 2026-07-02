HD Hyundai Electric said Thursday it has signed a framework agreement worth up to 1.12 trillion won ($721 million) to supply power and distribution equipment to a global Big Tech company.

The agreement covers 553.9 billion won in distribution equipment and 567.3 billion won in power equipment for large-scale data centers. HD Hyundai Electric did not disclose further details, including the customer's identity, citing confidentiality.

HD Hyundai Electric said the deal allows it to provide core data center power infrastructure as an integrated package, combining distribution and power equipment.

Supplying both together improves system compatibility and reduces risks related to delivery schedules, quality control and after-sales service, the company said.

The package offering also underscores HD Hyundai Electric’s strength across the power value chain, from distribution systems to high-voltage power equipment.

Demand for data center power infrastructure is rising sharply, especially in North America. Citing the International Energy Agency, HD Hyundai Electric said global data center electricity consumption is projected to more than double from 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030.

In the US, data centers are expected to account for about half of the increase in electricity demand by 2030, highlighting the need for reliable power infrastructure as hyperscale data center construction accelerates.

“This agreement reflects our ability to meet the strict quality standards required by a global Big Tech company’s data centers and demonstrates the competitiveness of our distribution and power equipment,” an HD Hyundai Electric official said.

“We will continue to strengthen our presence in the data center power infrastructure market by expanding customer-tailored package solutions across a wide range of products,” the official added.