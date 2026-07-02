V of BTS has asked fans to respect his privacy and not visit him at his hotel while the group is on its "Arirang" world tour.

V posted the request via a message on Weverse Moment on Wednesday, asking Army to refrain from visiting the hotels where BTS is staying. Weverse Moment messages disappear after 24 hours.

While expressing gratitude to the fans, V said that he does not want to share where he is staying, and that such visits could affect his performances.

The post included a screenshot of his sleep activity that shows he slept for only two and a half hours. The captured image also shows that his sleep stability was marked "caution," his REM sleep was 14 percent, and his deep sleep was 25 percent.

V added that the time he has to enjoy the cities he visits while on tour, walking around the streets and visiting local restaurants, is precious to him. He asked his fans to be considerate and not to visit him at the hotels where he'll be staying.

The Moment post was uploaded at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, Korea time, when it was about 2 p.m. in Brussels. BTS performs in Brussels on July 1 and 2.

BTS will next perform in London, Munich and Paris, before flying to the Americas and Asia for its ongoing world tour "Arirang" through the end of the year.