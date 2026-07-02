Close Your Eyes (Uncore)
Close Your Eyes (Uncore)

Boy group Close Your Eyes was chosen for Billboard Korea’s artist project, its agency Uncore said Thursday.

As the sixth artist to be featured in the project, Billboard Korea unveiled a series of photographs shot on the beach with the seven members in white as well as school uniforms. More content will follow, including short-form videos and a pop-up store.

The seven-member multinational act formed through the audition show "Project 7" and debuted in April 2025. It has three extended plays under its belt along with a digital single, “Overexposed,” which dropped in April.

The group is set to resume its “Beyond Your Eyes” concert tour in October, with eight stops across the US and Canada.


glamazon@heraldcorp.com