Boy group Close Your Eyes was chosen for Billboard Korea’s artist project, its agency Uncore said Thursday.

As the sixth artist to be featured in the project, Billboard Korea unveiled a series of photographs shot on the beach with the seven members in white as well as school uniforms. More content will follow, including short-form videos and a pop-up store.

The seven-member multinational act formed through the audition show "Project 7" and debuted in April 2025. It has three extended plays under its belt along with a digital single, “Overexposed,” which dropped in April.

The group is set to resume its “Beyond Your Eyes” concert tour in October, with eight stops across the US and Canada.