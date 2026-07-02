Jaehee of NCT Wish and Yuha of Hearts2Hearts sang together for an animated film, said their label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

The two sang “Open Your Eyes,” which will be part of the soundtrack for “Teenieping: Legend of the Whale Heartstone,” which opens at cinemas Aug. 5.

A behind-the-scenes video clip showed the two recording the tune, which portrays the protagonist and a newly introduced character opening up to each other and overcoming hardships together.

The film is the sequel to “Heartsping: Teenieping of Love,” a movie adaptation of a 2024 Korean animated series.

Meanwhile, NCT Wish will release the single “Yo-i-don!/Boy Meets Girl” in Japan on July 15. Hearts2Hearts is running a pop-up store in Seoul for its second EP “Lemon Tang,” which dropped last month.