A body believed to be that of a man killed by his live-in partner in northern Seoul earlier this year was found in the Namhan River in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, authorities said.

Police and fire officials said a driver reported seeing what appeared to be a mannequin floating near a bridge in Yangpyeong County on Wednesday evening.

Rescue workers recovered the body between the seventh and eighth pillars of Yongdam Bridge and handed it over to police.

Police believe the body is that of a man in his 30s, surnamed Lee, who was killed at an apartment in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, on Jan. 14.

Lee’s partner, a 34-year-old man surnamed Seong, is accused of strangling him to death during an argument, reportedly after a dispute involving money for motorcycle fuel. Seong allegedly dumped the body near Dumulmeori, where the North and South Han rivers meet.

Police launched an investigation on Jan. 21 after one of Lee’s acquaintances reported that he could not be reached. Investigators later identified Seong as a suspect and placed him under emergency arrest.

Seong admitted to the killing during police questioning, saying the crime was not premeditated and occurred during an argument, according to police. He has since been indicted and is currently standing trial.

The search for Lee’s body had been hampered by the weather, and parts of the river were frozen.

Police are considering transferring the body to Seoul Dobong Police Station, which initially handled the murder investigation, after formal identification procedures are completed.