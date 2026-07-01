Hanyang University ERICA has signed an agreement with the Korean Education Center in Bangkok to attract more Thai students to Korea and connect them with study and job opportunities after graduation, the university said Wednesday.

The agreement marks the latest international outreach by ERICA — short for Education Research Industry Cluster at Ansan — Hanyang University’s campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

The memorandum of understanding was signed June 19 at the Korean Education Center in Bangkok.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to build a pathway linking Thai students’ interest in Korean language and culture to study opportunities in Korea, the university said.

Thailand has become an important country for Korean language education, with 227 high schools offering Korean as a regular subject and about 46,000 students learning the language, according to the university.

Hanyang ERICA said it aims to create a “study-work-settlement” model by connecting international students with employment opportunities through its network of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The university said the model is intended to make studying in Korea more practical for international students and help them settle more stably after graduation.

“This agreement is a meaningful starting point for creating a practical pathway for talented Thai students to study in Korea and settle here after graduation,” said Yoo Bong-young, head of international affairs at Hanyang ERICA. “We will work closely with the Korean Education Center in Thailand to develop the Thai study-abroad ecosystem.”

Hanyang ERICA said it plans to expand similar cooperation with Korean language centers in other countries.