Korea Post raised rates for parcels bound for the United States, one of its most frequently used destinations, as part of a broader increase in express and domestic mail charges on Wednesday.

The price for a 0.5 kilogram Express Mail Service shipment to the US rose 32.2 percent, from 29,500 won ($18.96) to 39,000 won. For a 30 kg parcel, the rate increased 7 percent to 650,000 won.

Rates for other major destinations also increased. The price of a 1 kg shipment to Japan rose 9.6 percent, while rates for 1 kg parcels sent to the Philippines increased 14.3 percent.

The hikes mark the first increase in five years. The state-run postal agency cited falling mail volume and rising operating costs.

Korea Post’s postal business deficit was estimated at 165.9 billion won ($106.6 million) in 2024, widening to 311.6 billion won last year.

The new rates come with a revised system under which EMS fees for non-document international shipments have been consolidated into a weight-based basic fee. Previously, customers paid a base charge plus an additional transport surcharge, a structure Korea Post said had caused confusion.

Domestic postage also rose for the first time in five years, with the fee for a standard 25 gram letter increasing to 500 won. Customized stamp prices climbed to as much as 1,000 won.