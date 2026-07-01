An employee at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Seoul weighs a letter on Tuesday, a day before domestic postal rates were raised for the first time in five years. (Yonhap)
An employee at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Seoul weighs a letter on Tuesday, a day before domestic postal rates were raised for the first time in five years. (Yonhap)

Korea Post raised rates for parcels bound for the United States, one of its most frequently used destinations, as part of a broader increase in express and domestic mail charges on Wednesday.

The price for a 0.5 kilogram Express Mail Service shipment to the US rose 32.2 percent, from 29,500 won ($18.96) to 39,000 won. For a 30 kg parcel, the rate increased 7 percent to 650,000 won.

Rates for other major destinations also increased. The price of a 1 kg shipment to Japan rose 9.6 percent, while rates for 1 kg parcels sent to the Philippines increased 14.3 percent.

The hikes mark the first increase in five years. The state-run postal agency cited falling mail volume and rising operating costs.

Korea Post’s postal business deficit was estimated at 165.9 billion won ($106.6 million) in 2024, widening to 311.6 billion won last year.

The new rates come with a revised system under which EMS fees for non-document international shipments have been consolidated into a weight-based basic fee. Previously, customers paid a base charge plus an additional transport surcharge, a structure Korea Post said had caused confusion.

Domestic postage also rose for the first time in five years, with the fee for a standard 25 gram letter increasing to 500 won. Customized stamp prices climbed to as much as 1,000 won.


shwang9@heraldcorp.com