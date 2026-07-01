Thai adaptations of Korean dramas will be available on Amazon MX Player in India this week, CJ HK Entertainment said.

The company announced Wednesday that six Thai remakes of K-dramas have been distributed to Amazon MX Player, an Indian advertising-supported streaming platform, with all episodes set to be released on Thursday.

The six titles — "Good Doctor," "Dear My Secretary," "23:23," "Start-Up," "Happiness," and "Thank You Teacher" — were produced by True CJ Creations, a local joint venture of CJ HK Entertainment. Amazon MX Player will offer English subtitles and Hindi dubbing for viewers in India.

"With the global demand for Asian entertainment consistently growing, we have pursued diverse content strategies, such as strategic alliances and localizing formats," an official at CJ HK Entertainment, which serves as a regional hub for CJ ENM's Southeast Asia business.

"We will continue to focus on unlocking new global market opportunities by combining highly successful Korean formats with outstanding Southeast Asian storytelling."

The milestone is a continuation of the partnership between CJ ENM and Amazon MX Player. Last year, they added 18 Korean titles to the platform for audiences in India, including "Lovely Runner," "Twinkling Watermelon" and "Delightfully Deceitful."

CJ ENM said the partnership would accelerate the global expansion of content based on Korean intellectual property.

"This deal, featuring a diverse lineup of romance, thrillers and sci-fi, moves past a conventional licensing agreement to demonstrate how effectively Korean formats can be adapted and how Thai productions can successfully appeal to international audiences," a CJ ENM official said.