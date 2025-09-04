Company ramps up efforts to tap into India's streaming market

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM has broadened its alliance with Amazon, bringing its K-drama slate to India through Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming platform.

Under the pact, 18 drama series from CJ ENM, many of which have already made waves in global markets, will be available, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The lineup kicks off with "Lovely Runner," the global romance sensation starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The series will premiere on Amazon MX Player on Monday.

Additional fan-favorite romance titles — "My Lovely Liar," "Twinkling Watermelon," "Wedding Impossible," and "Delightfully Deceitful" — will roll out over the next year.

“The demand for global content, especially Korean dramas, has grown exponentially in India," Amogh Dusad, director and head of content at Amazon MX Player, said in a press statement. "Through this partnership, we’re bringing 18 premium K-dramas — including recent blockbusters — to Indian audiences on AVOD, many of them for the very first time.”

Sebastian Kim, vice president of international content business at CJ ENM, said, “This launch is very meaningful as we continue to reach new audiences around the world.”

Series based on CJ ENM’s original IP have already seen success in India. The Indian adaptation of "Flower of Evil," titled "Duranga," ran for two seasons and became a hit on Indian streaming platform ZEE5.

CJ ENM’s latest move comes as a key strategic play aimed at tapping into India’s 1.4 billion-strong market.

The country’s streaming video market is projected to reach $4.49 billion this year and is expected to grow to $5.92 billion by 2029, according to a report by Korea Communications Agency on August.

The compound annual growth rate for 2025-2029 is forecast at 7.16 percent.