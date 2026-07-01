Aoora has won the Iconic Spiritual Song of the Year award at the Mid-Day Showbiz Icons Awards, held in Mumbai, India, Saturday, marking a milestone in India's mainstream music industry.

The honor was awarded for the K-pop singer's February single "Shiva Shivam." Reinterpreting Hindu mythology through a contemporary lens, the music video has surpassed 14.35 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday.

The song combines modern K-pop production with spiritual themes rooted in Indian culture, earning widespread support from local audiences.

"The love and inspiration I received from Indian fans and the local culture became the greatest driving force behind this song," Aoora said in a statement Wednesday. "This award has a very special meaning for me. I hope to continue connecting the emotions of Korea and India through music and sincerely communicate with even more people."

The recognition is considered significant as it reflects official acknowledgment of Aoora's musical achievements and influence within India's highly competitive mainstream entertainment industry.

Having actively promoted in India for several years while serving as a cultural bridge between Korea and India, Aoora hopes to further expand his role as a global artist fostering cultural exchange between the two countries. He was also invited to a state luncheon hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in April to mark President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India.

Separately, Aoora released "Afro House Summer" with producer Fridayyy on June 18. The track blends Afro house rhythms with Latin-inspired trumpet and guitar melodies.