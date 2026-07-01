Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced Tuesday that they will jointly donate $1 million to support recovery efforts in Venezuela following the devastating earthquake that recently struck the country.

The donation, which will be distributed through the American Red Cross, is expected to fund emergency relief supplies including temporary shelters, clean drinking water and medical aid for affected communities.

Venezuela, one of Latin America's baseball powerhouses, had 60 players on MLB rosters as of Opening Day this season. The country also captured its first-ever World Baseball Classic title in March, defeating the United States 3-2 in the championship game.

Several MLB clubs have also launched their own efforts to support Venezuela, with some teams wearing caps embroidered with the initials "VZ" as a sign of solidarity and support for recovery efforts.

The Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres have pledged donations of $100,000 each, while the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers have each begun separate fundraising campaigns.

Venezuelan-born MLB players, including San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr., have also joined fundraising efforts to assist their home country.

In South Korea's KBO League, Hanwha Eagles infielder Yonatan Perlaza, who is from Venezuela, appealed for support through the club's official YouTube channel following a game on Sunday.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)