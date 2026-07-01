South Korea extended deadlines for local tax payments after a system failure disrupted online and offline tax services nationwide, affecting municipal offices, automated kiosks and major government platforms.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday that a malfunction in the local tax system began at around 9 a.m., delaying services including tax filings, applications, payments and issuance of certificates through municipal civil service counters, automated kiosks, Wetax and Jeongbu24.

“We are closely reviewing the cause of the disruption and actively communicating with local governments and field offices so the local tax system can be stabilized as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

The disruption also temporarily limited the issuance of local tax payment certificates required for real estate registration, raising the possibility of delays for people trying to complete property-related administrative procedures.

To reduce the impact on taxpayers, the ministry extended the deadline for all local taxes due between June 26 and Thursday, including automobile tax and acquisition tax, to Friday. Those who file or pay within the extended period will not face penalties or other disadvantages, the ministry said.

The ministry advised people to complete filings and payments after the system is restored. Those with urgent cases can visit local government tax offices in person and file applications manually, it added.

The ministry said it is working with local governments to restore the system and minimize inconvenience to the public and frontline officials.