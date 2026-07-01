Fashion platform Musinsa is releasing a limited apparel collection and running a pop-up store to mark the second EP of Hearts2Hearts, the eight-member SM Entertainment girl group.

The collaboration centers on the album "Lemon Tang" and its titular track, released on June 22. Musinsa is pairing the release with a Musinsa Standard clothing line and an in-store pop-up at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu.

The special Musinsa Standard collection, sold only through the platform, consists of eight short-sleeve T-shirts. The designs use lemon graphics and artwork based on the group's official characters.

The pop-up runs through Aug. 7 at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, with a different concept featured on each of the two floors.

The basement level holds a K-pop collaboration space called "Musingsa," a play on the retailer's name, showing the new album and member photo cards. Shoppers who buy on-site receive one randomly selected unreleased photo card.

The third floor has a dedicated area where customers can try on and buy the eight T-shirts.

Official merchandise, including the photo cards, a symbol brooch and a figure keyring, will be on sale through Musinsa's online store from Thursday to July 12.

"This collaboration extends Hearts2Hearts' music and character IP into fashion, physical space and an online store. We hope fans experience the album across multiple touch points, from the Musinsa Standard collection to the pop-up at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu and the merchandise pre-sale," a Musinsa official said.