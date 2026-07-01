Mirae Asset Securities on Wednesday denied a Bloomberg media report that claimed it failed to receive shares in SpaceX's initial public offering after not submitting binding orders, labeling it "defamatory."

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday suggested that Mirae Asset, one of the syndicate members in the blockbuster listing, did not secure a single share of Elon Musk's rocket company following a "misunderstanding" in the process.

The brokerage firm said the report was factually inaccurate, adding that there had been no misunderstanding or communication error during the IPO. It said it completed all required subscription procedures in accordance with the underwriters' instructions.

"The company submitted subscription orders totaling $1.14 billion, raised from Korean investors through a private placement subscription process conducted between June 5 and June 10, in accordance with the procedures outlined by the lead underwriters earlier in June," Mirae Asset said through a statement issued Wednesday.

"The orders were submitted through the system designated by the lead underwriters, and the company received official confirmation from the lead underwriters that the submission had been properly completed."

While Bloomberg reported that bookrunners circulated an email in mid-May asking underwriters to indicate investor demand, Mirae Asset added that the demand indication process had not yet been initiated at that time.

In the statement, Mirae Asset further noted that it fully recognizes that final allocation authority rests with the lead underwriters, but said it cannot overlook reports alleging that orders were not submitted due to communication errors on its part, calling such claims defamatory.