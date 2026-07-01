Yubin of TripleS will suspend activities and rest for the time being, agency Modhaus announced Tuesday.

She wanted to “keep her promise with fans and contribute to the team,” but doctors told her that pushing herself further would only delay her recovery.

The performer was caught fainting after performing at a K-pop festival in Gyeonggi Province last week. The performance was part of the group’s promotional activities for its second EP “Love & Pop pt.1,” released last month and featuring all 24 members. The mini album sold over 560,000 copies in its first week, a career-best for TripleS. Lead track “Babyflower” claimed first place on television music chart shows twice.

According to a local media report, the group will bring out an English-language album in November.