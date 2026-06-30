Changwon-Lift consortium earns top grade in regional university review

A consortium between Chungbuk National University and Korea National University of Transportation faces losing its Glocal University status after receiving the lowest grade for the second time, the Education Ministry said Tuesday.

It was the first time the ministry disclosed the annual performance review results for the Glocal University program, a flagship project to support regional higher education.

The Chungbuk National University-Korea National University of Transportation consortium was one of three projects that received the lowest D grade in this year’s review. The other two were the consortium between Dong-A University and Dongseo University, and the consortium between Chungnam National University and Kongju National University.

The ministry said it would begin procedures to revoke the Glocal University designation of the Chungbuk National University-Korea National University of Transportation consortium, as it has now received a D grade twice.

The two universities were selected for the Glocal University program in 2023 on the condition that they pursue integration. But the ministry said they had failed to carry out key tasks, including academic restructuring and campus specialization, because the integration plan had been delayed following backlash from students and faculty.

The two universities eventually filed a scaled-down application for integration in March, which is undergoing ministry review. The new plan seeks to integrate only eight of the universities' departments, while leaving 30 separate.

Under the ministry’s performance management system, Glocal University projects are graded from S to D. Projects that receive the lowest D grade twice in a row can have their designation revoked and state funding suspended.

Since 2023, the ministry has designated 27 regional university projects involving 35 institutions under the Glocal University 30 initiative. The program supports innovation models designed by universities and their local communities, with selected projects eligible for up to 100 billion won ($65 million) in government funding over five years.

The ministry designated 10 projects involving 13 universities in the first cycle in 2023, 10 projects involving 17 universities in the second cycle in 2024, and seven projects involving nine universities in the third cycle in 2025.

Changwon-Lift consortium receives only S grade

The consortium between Changwon National University and Korea Lift College was the only one to receive an S grade in this year’s evaluation.

The consortium was selected in 2024 as part of the second cycle of the Glocal University program. Its project focuses on supporting the Changwon National Industrial Complex by linking advanced research and development with the training of high-level researchers and skilled industrial workers.

As part of the project, Changwon National University established a joint research institute on campus with the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute and the Korea Institute of Materials Science. The university also signed a joint investment agreement worth 100 billion won with the government and partner institutions.

A total of 66 researchers participated in joint research and development projects, producing 10 academic papers and two patents. The project also helped train 445 research personnel, according to the ministry.

The consortium attracted LG Electronics’ HVAC research center, a 50 billion won facility, to the campus. The ministry said the center allows students to gain hands-on experience in both research and corporate activities.

The university has also established 22 field-simulation laboratories and integrated research labs with companies including Hyosung Heavy Industries and Doosan Enerbility.

The project includes the integration of three public institutions: Changwon National University, Gyeongnam Provincial Geochang University and Gyeongnam Provincial Namhae University.

Funding to be adjusted by grade

For other universities, the ministry said this year’s evaluation results will determine the amount of state funding each project receives in 2026.

Projects graded S or A will receive additional funding ranging from at least 500 million won to up to 2.8 billion won. Projects graded C or D will see their subsidies reduced depending on their evaluation results.

Projects selected in 2023 that received a C or D grade will face cuts of at least 15 percent, while those selected in 2024 and 2025 will face cuts of at least 20 percent.

The ministry said five projects involving six institutions were selected as outstanding Glocal University initiatives. They included Changwon National University, Korea Lift College, Gyeongsang National University, Pohang University of Science and Technology, Mokpo National University and Soonchunhyang University.

“As the innovation achievements accumulated by universities are gradually becoming visible, we will provide stronger support for universities with outstanding performance,” Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said.

“For universities that need improvement, we will continue to provide tailored support to strengthen their innovation capacity, while clearly holding them accountable for their performance,” she said.