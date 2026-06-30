Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has opened its new Suwon Hi-Tech Center in Gyeonggi Province, a highly automated facility designed to deliver faster, more advanced and customized maintenance services for next-generation vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon, Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jose Munoz, Hyundai Glovis CEO Lee Kyoo-bok, Hyundai Mobis Vice President Son Chan-mo and other executives attended the opening ceremony earlier in the day.

The center is Hyundai’s first automated maintenance facility based on smart mobility technologies, featuring robotic systems and real-time, big data-powered diagnostic platforms.

The facility uses smart robotic systems, including Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles and Autonomous Case-handling Robots to transport auto parts. It also features an uncrewed vehicle lift system that minimizes technician waiting times and optimizes workflow.

To streamline maintenance, the company uses its Remote Diagnosis Service Platform to analyze vehicle data before customer visits.

The center includes a Data & NVH Analysis Lab equipped to tackle complex issues using noise, video and electronic control system data, as well as a joint quality analysis lab that enables real-time collaboration with Hyundai’s R&D and headquarters teams for rapid diagnostics.

It will also serve as a training hub for Bluehands engineers, enhancing technical expertise and service quality across Hyundai’s service network.

Hyundai has enhanced the customer experience with dedicated engineers, a reservation-only system and digital services that streamline vehicle maintenance from check-in to delivery.

The company plans to gradually transform its 22 high-tech centers, including the Suwon facility, into specialized hubs for advanced diagnostics and complex repairs to support software-defined vehicles and electrification.

The Suwon center, located in Giheung-gu, Yongin, begins operations Wednesday, replacing Hyundai’s previous service center in Suwon’s Yeongtong District.

Chang stated, “From the building’s architecture and space design to its maintenance processes, the Suwon Hi-Tech Center embodies Hyundai’s service philosophy of speed, accuracy and customer care,” adding that it represents a key milestone in the company’s vision for future mobility services.