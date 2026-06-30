Paris Baguette said Tuesday it has opened its seventh store in the United Kingdom, expanding into Richmond, an affluent residential district in southwest London.

The 95-seat store is located on George Street, Richmond's main shopping thoroughfare, near Richmond Station and the River Thames, an area popular with both residents and tourists.

The outlet incorporates Paris Baguette's signature design elements, including a blue metal exterior, marble counters and warm wood interiors. Its menu features products that have performed strongly in the UK and European markets, including croissant sandwiches, cakes and beverages.

Paris Baguette entered the UK market in 2022 with stores at Battersea Power Station and Kensington High Street. Since opening its first franchised location in Canary Wharf in 2024, the bakery chain has accelerated its franchise expansion, bringing its UK store count to seven, including five franchised outlets.

Earlier this year, the company opened its sixth UK location in South Bank, a major tourism and cultural district home to landmarks such as the London Eye, Tate Modern and the National Theatre.

Paris Baguette said the Richmond store is expected to strengthen brand awareness by attracting both local customers and international visitors.

"We are continuing to expand our presence in key commercial districts across London, creating more opportunities to connect with British customers," a company official said.